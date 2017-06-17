Qatari businessmen head to Oman to di...

Qatari businessmen head to Oman to discuss investment prospects in Oman

Doha: Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced today that a large delegation of Qatari businessmen will travel to the Oman on Tuesday to discuss means of enhancing trade relations between the two countries. The Qatari delegation, which includes 70 businessmen, seeks to review investment opportunities available in Qatar and Oman and explore the possibility of forging alliances between Qatari and Omani businessmen as well as establishing joint ventures in Qatar and Oman.

