Qatari businessmen head to Oman to discuss investment prospects in Oman
Doha: Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced today that a large delegation of Qatari businessmen will travel to the Oman on Tuesday to discuss means of enhancing trade relations between the two countries. The Qatari delegation, which includes 70 businessmen, seeks to review investment opportunities available in Qatar and Oman and explore the possibility of forging alliances between Qatari and Omani businessmen as well as establishing joint ventures in Qatar and Oman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|Jun 13
|Retribution
|4
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC