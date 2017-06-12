Qatari businesses looking for more investments in Turkey, prince says

There is a big potential to improve economic relations between Turkey and Qatar, the cousin of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and the chairman of a large company has told daily HA1 4rriyet, adding that the Gulf country is looking to conduct more investments in the Turkish market. "We are very proud to have this strong relationship with Turkey and we hope that it will be a long relationship," said Qatari Prince Sheikh Suhaim Bin Khalid al-Thani, who also heads the Marakez Group of Companies, in an interview in Qatar on June 14. The prince highlighted the potential in sales of food, medical equipment and construction materials from Turkey to Qatar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.