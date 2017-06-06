Qatar Tries to Quell Food-Supply Fear...

Qatar Tries to Quell Food-Supply Fears After Crowds Throng Shops an hour ago

Read more: Bloomberg

Qatar's government sought to dispel concerns of possible food shortages a day after its biggest suppliers, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, cut diplomatic and trade links with the import-dependent country. Authorities have taken steps to ensure a regular supply of food and other goods, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce said in a video released on Tuesday that showed fully stocked supermarket shelves.

Chicago, IL

