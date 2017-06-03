Qatar tops MENA in Global Peace Index
Doha: Qatar has been ranked as the most peaceful nation in the Middle East and North Africa region, according to latest Global Peace Index report . Qatar secured the 30th position out of 163 countries ranked in the report, five places up from the previous year.
