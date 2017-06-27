Qatar Summer Festival attracts huge c...

Qatar Summer Festival attracts huge crowds

The recently launched fourth edition of Qatar Summer Festival continues to attract visitors who throng participating malls and other venues offering a plethora of shows for the entire family. The Entertainment City at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, which serves as the main festival venue, saw many visitors yesterday availing of dozens of games catered to various age groups, in addition to live entertainment, food stalls and pop-up shops.

