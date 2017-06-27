Qatar Summer Festival attracts huge crowds
The recently launched fourth edition of Qatar Summer Festival continues to attract visitors who throng participating malls and other venues offering a plethora of shows for the entire family. The Entertainment City at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, which serves as the main festival venue, saw many visitors yesterday availing of dozens of games catered to various age groups, in addition to live entertainment, food stalls and pop-up shops.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|Jun 13
|Retribution
|4
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
