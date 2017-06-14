Qatar Stock index gains 94.53 points

Qatar Stock index gains 94.53 points

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange index gained 94.53 points when the bourse closed trading at 9,189.98 points Wednesday. The volume of shares traded increased to 16,321,373 from 13,606,099 on Tuesday and the value of shares increased QR349,944,242.41 from QR268,938,605.52 on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto... Tue Retribution 4
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,658 • Total comments across all topics: 281,764,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC