Qatar Stock index gains 94.53 points
Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange index gained 94.53 points when the bourse closed trading at 9,189.98 points Wednesday. The volume of shares traded increased to 16,321,373 from 13,606,099 on Tuesday and the value of shares increased QR349,944,242.41 from QR268,938,605.52 on Tuesday.
