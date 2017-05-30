Qatar says six of its soldiers wounde...

Qatar says six of its soldiers wounded on Saudi-Yemeni border

Saturday

Qatar said on Saturday that six of its soldiers were wounded on the Saudi border with Yemen while serving in a Saudi-led military coalition fighting against the Iran-aligned Houthi group. Qatar's defense ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency QNA that the six were injured "while conducting their duties within the Qatari contingent defending the southern borders of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia".

