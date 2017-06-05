Qatar-Saudi standoff: Iran plays its ...

Qatar-Saudi standoff: Iran plays its cards

Iran signed a $3 billion deal with Boeing, backed Qatar against the Saudis, scored a big victory in Syria and reached out to Hamas. Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar examines how the Qatar versus Saudi Arabia standoff is quickly changing alignments in the Middle East.

