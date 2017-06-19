Qatar rejects claim of supporting Syrian 'terror group'

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the future of Al Jazeera Media Network is an internal affair [Naseem Zeitoon/Reuters] Qatar has never supported Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, the Syrian group formerly known as the Nusra Front, or any other "terrorist group", its foreign minister says. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said in an interview with France 24 Arabic on Thursday that Qatar had always "abided by international laws" and played a key role in the international coalition fighting Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.