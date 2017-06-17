Qatar rejects accusation of trying to...

Qatar rejects accusation of trying to destabilize Bahrain

16 hrs ago

On Friday, Bahrain's official TV channel broadcast a phone call allegedly between Hamad bin Khalifa al-Attiyah, Special Advisor to Emir and Hassen Ali Mohamed Jumaa, a leader of Bahrain's opposition Al-Wefaq movement. The agency accused Doha of meddling with Bahrain's internal affairs.

Chicago, IL

