Qatar pushes to reopen neighbors' skies at special UN hearing June 30
The United Nations aviation agency will hold a special hearing next Friday on Qatar's request to reopen Gulf airspace that has been closed to its flights in the middle of a major diplomatic dispute with other Arab powers, its transport minister said on Friday. Jassim Saif Al Sulaiti told Reuters the Gulf state was pushing to "get more routes for Qatar" and wants the International Civil Aviation Organization to open international air routes over Gulf waters which are currently managed by the United Arab Emirates.
