Qatar Petroleum CEO says gas won't be...

Qatar Petroleum CEO says gas won't be cut to UAE

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

DUBAI: Qatar will not cut off gas to the United Arab Emirates despite a diplomatic dispute and a "force majeure" clause, the chief executive of Qatar Petroleum told Al Jazeera network. CEO Saad al-Kaabi was speaking in an interview with the Doha-based channel, which carried the comments on its official Arabic Twitter account on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto... Jun 13 Retribution 4
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,185 • Total comments across all topics: 281,860,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC