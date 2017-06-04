Qatar Museums announces innovative - Chef in Residence' programme
Doha: As part of Qatar Museums' commitment to inspire and nurture emerging talent, QM has announced an exciting 'Chef in Residence' programme, which offers cooking enthusiasts the opportunity to take part in a unique initiative that will prepare and foster them for a well-defined culinary career. Under the guidance of Qatar Museums' Chairperson, H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and in partnership with Salam Hospitality, the 'Chef in Residence' programme is open to all residents of Qatar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC