Qatar Museums announces innovative - Chef in Residence' programme

Doha: As part of Qatar Museums' commitment to inspire and nurture emerging talent, QM has announced an exciting 'Chef in Residence' programme, which offers cooking enthusiasts the opportunity to take part in a unique initiative that will prepare and foster them for a well-defined culinary career. Under the guidance of Qatar Museums' Chairperson, H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and in partnership with Salam Hospitality, the 'Chef in Residence' programme is open to all residents of Qatar.

