Qatar Museums announces innovative - ...

Qatar Museums announces innovative - Chef in Residence' programme

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: As part of Qatar Museums' commitment to inspire and nurture emerging talent, QM has announced an exciting 'Chef in Residence' programme, which offers cooking enthusiasts the opportunity to take part in a unique initiative that will prepare and foster them for a well-defined culinary career. Under the guidance of Qatar Museums' Chairperson, H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and in partnership with Salam Hospitality, the 'Chef in Residence' programme is open to all residents of Qatar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,210 • Total comments across all topics: 281,526,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC