Qatar is doing everything to fight terrorism: Al Qahtani
Mutlaq Al Qahtani, Qatar's Special Envoy on Counterterrorism and Mediation for Settling Conflicts, speaking in an interview on Al Jazeera English. Terming the "terror list" issued by Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain as "misleading and not credible, Mutlaq Al Qahtani, Qatar's Special Envoy on Counterterrorism and Mediation for Settling Conflicts has said that everything is being done to fight terrorism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|23 hr
|USA Today
|2
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC