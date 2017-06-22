Qatar in landmark deal with Indian Super league club
Doha: Qatar has made its first leap into the growing Indian football market by announcing, on Thursday, a "technical partnership" between Doha's Aspire Academy and Delhi Dynamos FC. The deal will allow for Aspire to share its expertise in areas such as scouting, training and sports science with the Indian Super League club.
