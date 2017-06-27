Qatar Hotel Occupancy Falls 57 Percent on First Day of Eid Al-Fitr
Hamad International Airport may lose about 27,000 passengers on a daily basis in July if the rift persists, according to analysts. Occupancy rates at five major hotels in Doha were estimated at around 57 percent in the first day of Eid Al Fitr, a Reuters survey showed.
