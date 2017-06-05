Qatar harbors fugitive Brotherhood leaders

In an article published by Brotherhood leader Gamal Heshmat, he recalled escaping to Qatar through the Sudanese border after a verdict was issued against him in absentia. Leading Brotherhood member and former Investment Minister Yehia Hamed, former Minister of Planning Amr Darrag and Al Jazeera news producer Mahmoud Hussein also resorted to Qatar when they were forced to flee Egypt.

