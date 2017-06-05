Qatar harbors fugitive Brotherhood le...

Qatar harbors fugitive Brotherhood leaders

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

In an article published by Brotherhood leader Gamal Heshmat, he recalled escaping to Qatar through the Sudanese border after a verdict was issued against him in absentia. Leading Brotherhood member and former Investment Minister Yehia Hamed, former Minister of Planning Amr Darrag and Al Jazeera news producer Mahmoud Hussein also resorted to Qatar when they were forced to flee Egypt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,668 • Total comments across all topics: 281,564,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC