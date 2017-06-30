Qatar hails UN position on crisis

Qatar hails UN position on crisis

15 hrs ago

Foreign Minister H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Embassy of Qatar in Washington yesterday. Washington: Foreign Minister H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Embassy of Qatar in Washington yesterday.

