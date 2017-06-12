Qatar Foundation Signs Mou With Qatar...

Qatar Foundation Signs Mou With Qatar Cyclists Center

13 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The signing ceremony was attended by Mrs. Machaille Al-Naimi, President of Community Development, QF, and Dr. Abdulaziz Al Kuwari, Chairman, Qatar Cyclists Center. Qatar Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Qatar Cyclists Center in an effort to further promote a culture of sports, health, and wellbeing among the local community.

Chicago, IL

