Qatar finds food suppliers elsewhere amid crisis

Qatar's food producers are turning to new importers to fill a gap left by an ongoing diplomatic spat with its Gulf neighbours, with Iran committing to ramp up its exports to the country. As Laura Frykberg reports, a Qatar meat processing plant has put on extra shifts to try to double the company's output of chicken, beef and lamb.

Chicago, IL

