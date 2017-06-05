Qatar crisis separating families

Sanctions and a Saudi-led campaign to isolate Qatar have resulted in the division of a number of families, some of those affected have told the Hurriyet Daily News. The Arab countries that have moved against Doha, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, have called on their citizens living in Qatar to return, warning them that they would be stripped of their citizenship if they do not obey.

