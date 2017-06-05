Qatar crisis separating families

Qatar crisis separating families

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Sanctions and a Saudi-led campaign to isolate Qatar have resulted in the division of a number of families, some of those affected have told the Hurriyet Daily News. The Arab countries that have moved against Doha, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, have called on their citizens living in Qatar to return, warning them that they would be stripped of their citizenship if they do not obey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto... 11 hr USA Today 2
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,186 • Total comments across all topics: 281,697,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC