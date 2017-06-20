Qatar can weather boycott, foreign in...

Qatar can weather boycott, foreign investors won't leave: Qatar Petroleum CEO

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

DUBAI: Qatar can stay under a "blockade forever" as it is well prepared and its oil and gas industries will not be affected, the chief executive of Qatar Petroleum said on Tuesday, referring to an economic boycott imposed by several other Arab countries. The United Arab Emirates , which along with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain have taken measures to isolate Qatar, said the sanctions could last for years unless Doha accepted demands that the Arab powers plan to reveal in coming days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto... Jun 13 Retribution 4
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,481 • Total comments across all topics: 281,914,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC