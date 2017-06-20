Qatar can weather boycott, foreign investors won't leave: Qatar Petroleum CEO

DUBAI: Qatar can stay under a "blockade forever" as it is well prepared and its oil and gas industries will not be affected, the chief executive of Qatar Petroleum said on Tuesday, referring to an economic boycott imposed by several other Arab countries. The United Arab Emirates , which along with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain have taken measures to isolate Qatar, said the sanctions could last for years unless Doha accepted demands that the Arab powers plan to reveal in coming days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.