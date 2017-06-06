Qatar Airways operations running normal, 3 charter flights to carry stranded passengers from Saud...
Doha: Qatar Airways in a message posted on their social media page said that their flight operation is going on normal except to the four countries Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt which has banned the airline from their country. "Qatar Airways operations are running as normal with no disruptions to flights with the exception of the four countries Qatar Airways has been restricted to fly to," the airline posted on twitter.
