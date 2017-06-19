Qatar Airways may fight back legally ...

Qatar Airways may fight back legally as CEO likens crisis to Soviet blockade of West Berlin

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways Akbar Al Baker prepares to speak during a presentation for new Qsuite business class seating on June 19, 2017 at Le Bourget airport, near Paris, on the opening day of the International Paris Air Show. AFP / Eric Piermont Qatar Airways is considering legal action to claw back the additional operating costs it's running up after neighboring states in the Gulf excluded it from their airspace, a crisis the carrier's chief likened to the Soviet blockade of West Berlin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto... Jun 13 Retribution 4
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,374 • Total comments across all topics: 281,886,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC