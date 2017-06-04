Qatar Airways Cargo launches services in London Heathrow airport

Doha: A Qatar Airways Cargo announced Sunday that its Airbus A330 freighter touched down at London s Heathrow Airport, marking the start of freighter services to the carrier s second airport in London. A statement released today by the company to the press said that it currently operates freighters to London s Stansted Airport and also transports cargo on passenger flights to and from Birmingham, Edinburgh, London Heathrow and Manchester.

