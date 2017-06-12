Qatar accused of stealing Libyan Es'hailSat satellite in 2013
The sources said Qatar stole Es'hailSat satellite during its negotiations with the French BeIN Sports in order to avoid any disruption by Egyptian satellites Nilesat or Arabsat. They claimed the satellite, which launched in 2007 from the Guiana base in France at a cost of a 400 million , vanished from its orbit in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|Jun 13
|Retribution
|4
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC