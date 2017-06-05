President Erdogan ratifies deals on troop, warplane deployment to Qatar

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late on June 8 ratified two deals on deploying Turkish troops to Qatar and training the Gulf nation's gendarmerie forces, paving way for Turkey to send warships and warplanes to the country, which has been facing a diplomatic dispute with several Arab countries. The Turkish parliament earlier ratified the agreements on June 7. The vote came just days after five Arab countries cut their ties with the gas-rich country over accusations that it supported terrorism.

