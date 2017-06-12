Palestine's Abbas maintains uncertain...

Palestine's Abbas maintains uncertain position towards Qatar

11 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

The Palestinian Fatah leader has declared neither his support nor rejection to the Egyptian and three Arab Gulf states' decision to sever their diplomatic relations with Qatar. Sources near Abbas said that the Palestinian president intends to mediate between the disputed parties, though he did not announce his intentions clearly, unlike the Sudanese President Omar Hassan el-Bashir who announced his country's neutral position towards Doha.

Chicago, IL

