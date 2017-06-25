Pakistan International School sets a ...

Pakistan International School sets a new record in SSC-II examination

Read more: The Peninsula

Aena Farooq of Pakistan International School, Qatar set a new record ever made in Doha by securing 1014 marks out of 1050 marks in SSC-II Annual Examination 2017 of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education , Islamabad. She secured first position in all Doha-based Pakistani schools with 1014 marks by breaking the previous record of the school of 1010 marks last year.

