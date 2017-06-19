Origin of Saudi-Qatar spat

12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

The western media, which was shy of mentioning the Muslim Brotherhood as a threat to the Saudi regime, has now started describing it as a threat to Riyadh quite as potent as Shia Islam. This change is a major fall-out from the Saudi-Qatari spat.

