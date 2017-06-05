Oman's Foreign Affairs minister visit...

Oman's Foreign Affairs minister visits Qatar

Times of Oman

Muscat: Oman's Foreign Affairs Minister HE Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah visited Qatar yesterday for a private visit, officials said. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a statement confirming that bin Alawi visited Qatar's capital Doha yesterday.

