No medicine shortage in Qatar: Hamad Medical

Hamad Medical Corporation has said that health services offered by all its hospitals in Qatar are functioning normally and there is no shortage of medical supplies or medicines because of the blockade imposed on Qatar by a number of GCC countries. In a statement to Qatar News Agency , Executive Director of the Corporate Communications Department at Hamad Medical Corporation, Ali Abdullah Al Khater, said the HMC has stocks of medicines and other important medical supplies for many months.

