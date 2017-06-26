NHRC reports serious violations against Qatari students in siege countries

Doha: The National Human Rights Committee said that it had monitored several serious violations committed by educational institutions in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain, especially the UAE, against Qatari students as a result of severing diplomatic relations with Qatar and the subsequent declaration of an illegal siege on the State. In a statement issued today the Committee said that the arbitrary measures and decisions taken by those countries violate all human right norms, principles and charters resulting in serious violations of a range of civil, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.