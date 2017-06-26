New credit crunch hits China Inc as b...

New credit crunch hits China Inc as banks rein in short-term lending

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

HONG KONG, June 26 China's small-to-medium companies, already weighed down by massive debt, now also face a funding squeeze as regulators push banks to rein in riskier corporate loans - including the short-term credit on which many depend. While China's large and state-backed entities maintain access to cash, smaller firms say they are finding it tougher to get loans from state-owned banks, forcing them to think twice about investments and, for some, seek costlier alternatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto... Jun 13 Retribution 4
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,963 • Total comments across all topics: 282,043,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC