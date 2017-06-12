MSC to Start Oman-Qatar Shipping Service

MSC to Start Oman-Qatar Shipping Service

15 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Swiss-based MSC will offer a new shipping service to Qatar from Oman, the world's No.2 container shipping line said on Monday, a week after Gulf states imposed port and trade restrictions on Doha. "MSC never stopped accepting bookings to Qatar as it investigated alternative routing options," the privately owned group said in a statement.

