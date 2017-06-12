Mosul food poisoning outbreak leaves ...

Mosul food poisoning outbreak leaves two dead and hundreds sick

14 hrs ago

At least two people have died and more than 700 have fallen ill due to food poisoning at a camp for displaced people near the Iraqi city of Mosul. A woman and a girl died and at least 200 people were rushed from the desert tent camp to hospitals in the nearby city of Irbil.

