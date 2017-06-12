Mosul food poisoning outbreak leaves two dead and hundreds sick
At least two people have died and more than 700 have fallen ill due to food poisoning at a camp for displaced people near the Iraqi city of Mosul. A woman and a girl died and at least 200 people were rushed from the desert tent camp to hospitals in the nearby city of Irbil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|6 hr
|Retribution
|4
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC