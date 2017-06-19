Mideast Stocks-Saudi pulls back befor...

Mideast Stocks-Saudi pulls back before Msci decision, Qatar hits post-crisis low

DUBAI, June 20 Gulf stock markets were weighed down by weak oil prices on Tuesday as Saudi Arabia pulled back despite hopes for positive news from index compiler MSCI, while Qatar closed at its lowest level since it was hit by a diplomatic crisis early this month. MSCI was due after the close on Tuesday to announce whether it will launch a review of Saudi Arabia for possible inclusion in its emerging market index; inclusion would bring tens of billions of dollars of fresh foreign money.

