Leaked Garcia report highlights dubious actions of Qatar before 2022 World Cup vote

The long-hidden Garcia Report into the scandal-scarred bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups does not, as originally summarised, contain any "smoking gun" to justify removing the tournaments from either Russia or Qatar. However the 430-page document, obtained by the German newspaper Bild , throws into relief what its crime reporter Peter Rossberg described, in an understatement, as some "questionable behaviour" in the run-up to the controversial vote on December 2, 2010.

Chicago, IL

