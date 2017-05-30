Leading Qatari opposition figure urges Doha to stop funding terrorism
In remarks to London-based Al Hayat newspaper, Sheikh Saud said he had been invited by brother of the emir of Qatar Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. "My visit to Doha will discuss a compromise formula to break the current crisis that will strain the relationship between Qatar and its sister countries from the Gulf states and the Arab countries," Saud told Al Hayat newspaper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC