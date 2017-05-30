Leading Qatari opposition figure urges Doha to stop funding terrorism

In remarks to London-based Al Hayat newspaper, Sheikh Saud said he had been invited by brother of the emir of Qatar Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. "My visit to Doha will discuss a compromise formula to break the current crisis that will strain the relationship between Qatar and its sister countries from the Gulf states and the Arab countries," Saud told Al Hayat newspaper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.