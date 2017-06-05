Kuwait's ruler to meet Saudi King ove...

Kuwait's ruler to meet Saudi King over Qatar row-officials

10 hrs ago

Kuwait's ruler will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for talks with King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar, Gulf Arab officials said. Kuwait's emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah is acting as a mediator between Doha and some other Gulf Arab states including Saudi Arabia, which have severed diplomatic and transport ties with Doha.

Chicago, IL

