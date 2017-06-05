Israeli official: Qatar a 'pain in th...

Israeli official: Qatar a 'pain in the ass' for other Arab countries

Read more: The Times of Israel

A Saudi Arabia-led consortium of Sunni Muslim states' sudden, swift and brutal renunciation of ties with Qatar on Monday was a long time coming, owing to its support for Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood, according to the director-general of Israel's Intelligence Ministry. Though this tempest has been brewing for a while, the decision to cut off Qatar - from, among other things, 40 percent of its food supply - "constitutes a dramatic change" in the policies of Saudi Arabia, which has until now worked to bring as many Sunni groups as possible into the fold, rather than pushing them out for bad conduct, Chagai Tzuriel, the Intelligence Ministry's top civil servant, told The Times of Israel on Monday.

Chicago, IL

