Iran, Qatar voice support for Saudi a...

Iran, Qatar voice support for Saudi after Mecca suicide bombing

15 hrs ago

An aerial view shows the Clock Tower and the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy Muslim city of Mecca on September 13, 2016. Photo: AFP/ AHMAD GHARABLI Both Iran and Qatar on Saturday voiced support for Saudi Arabia over a suicide bombing near Islam's holiest site in Mecca despite their severed ties.

Chicago, IL

