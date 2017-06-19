Iran: Hassan Rouhani condemns 'siege ...

Iran: Hassan Rouhani condemns 'siege of Qatar'

In a phone call with the Qatari Emir, president also says Iran's air space, ground and sea will be open to Doha. Rouhani spoke to the Emir of Qatar on Sunday, the first day of the Eid-al Fitr festival [File: Reuters] Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has told the Emir of Qatar that a "siege" imposed by four Arab states that recently cut ties with Doha "is not acceptable for us", according to the office of the president's website.

Chicago, IL

