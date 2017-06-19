Int'l branches of Muslim Brotherhood ...

Int'l branches of Muslim Brotherhood mobilize to rescue Qatar

Rushing to Qatar's aid are Brotherhood branches active in Algeria and Tunisia, as well as some other North African countries. A few days after Arab countries took the joint decision to sever ties with Qatar, branches such as the Society for Peace issued a clear statement on June 10, declaring their support for Qatar, and condemning the decision.

Chicago, IL

