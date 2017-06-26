Indian boy dies after falling into manhole in Qatar
Doha, June 26 A six-year-old Indian boy has died after falling into an uncovered manhole in Al Wukair settlement of Qatar. The victim was identified as Izan Ahmed Basheer and his family hails from Koduvally in Kerala's Kozhikode district.
