India asks Qatar to invest in power plants as condition for LNG deals

India on Tuesday said it would sign future long-term liquefied natural gas purchase deals with Qatar if only Doha agrees to acquire stakes in the South Asian nation's power plants, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Chicago, IL

