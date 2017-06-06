IATA boss urges Gulf countries to res...

IATA boss urges Gulf countries to restore air connectivity with Qatar as quickly as possible

The Peninsula

International Air Transport Association Director General Alexandre de Juniac attends a meeting of the IATA in Cancun, Mexico June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia Cancn, Mexico: The head of the International Air Transport Association on Tuesday urged Gulf countries that have cut ties with Qatar to restore air links with the country, warning of major travel disruptions.

