Helplines for Mixed Qatari Families Set-up
President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday instructed the authorities concerned to take into consideration the humanitarian circumstances of Emirati-Qatari joint families in recognition of the brotherly Qatari people, an official source announced. Saudi Arabia and Bahrain also announced measures that take into account the humanitarian circumstances of citizens who have married Qatari nationals.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|11 hr
|USA Today
|2
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
