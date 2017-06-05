Helplines for Mixed Qatari Families S...

Helplines for Mixed Qatari Families Set-up

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday instructed the authorities concerned to take into consideration the humanitarian circumstances of Emirati-Qatari joint families in recognition of the brotherly Qatari people, an official source announced. Saudi Arabia and Bahrain also announced measures that take into account the humanitarian circumstances of citizens who have married Qatari nationals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto... 11 hr USA Today 2
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,186 • Total comments across all topics: 281,697,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC