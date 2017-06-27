Happy Eid to All Muslimsa Except Qatar and Turkey, Says Egyptian MP

Egyptian Muslims release balloons at the end of prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on June 25, 2017, in Cairo. An Egyptian member of parliament has extended greetings to Muslims around the world for the Eid al-Fitr feast with the exception of the "political regimes" in Qatar and Turkey.

