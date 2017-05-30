Hamas' main backer Qatar said to expe...

Hamas' main backer Qatar said to expel several members

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Times of Israel

The exiled then chief of Hamas' Political Bureau Khaled Meshaal speaks with Hamas deputy leader Musa Abu Marzuk ahead of their conference in the Qatari capital, Doha on May 1, 2017. Qatar is reportedly expelling several senior Hamas members from the Gulf kingdom, in response to outside pressure, a report said Saturday, in what would be a major blow to the Gaza-based terror group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,210 • Total comments across all topics: 281,526,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC